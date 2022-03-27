Village Monsters v1.04 Patch Notes

Bugs Squashed
- MAJOR: Fixed further softlocks due to incorrect flags in the intro
- MAJOR: Fixed further crashes related to skipping cutscenes
- MAJOR: Fixed crash when talking to Mock in the first few weeks of the game
- MAJOR: Fixed crash when talking to Zigi in the summer
- Fixed time staying paused when re-entering the town hall basement
- (The town hall basement, long considered haunted, has finally been expunged of evil spirits and associated curses and bad luck)
Investigating
The following are a list of reported (or discovered) problems that require more investigation. I will update ETAs as I understand more about the problems.
- There appears to be an issue with projects (Village & Home) that I am currently investigating
- Events (Holidays, birthdays, etc.) do not appear to be triggering.
- Console is not working correctly. The cause is under investigation
Changed files in this update