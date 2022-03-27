 Skip to content

Village Monsters update for 27 March 2022

Village Monsters v1.04 Patch Notes

Bugs Squashed

  • MAJOR: Fixed further softlocks due to incorrect flags in the intro
  • MAJOR: Fixed further crashes related to skipping cutscenes
  • MAJOR: Fixed crash when talking to Mock in the first few weeks of the game
  • MAJOR: Fixed crash when talking to Zigi in the summer
  • Fixed time staying paused when re-entering the town hall basement
  • (The town hall basement, long considered haunted, has finally been expunged of evil spirits and associated curses and bad luck)

Investigating

The following are a list of reported (or discovered) problems that require more investigation. I will update ETAs as I understand more about the problems.

  • There appears to be an issue with projects (Village & Home) that I am currently investigating
  • Events (Holidays, birthdays, etc.) do not appear to be triggering.
  • Console is not working correctly. The cause is under investigation

