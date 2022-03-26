 Skip to content

Office Management 101 update for 26 March 2022

Version 0.5.18

Version 0.5.18

Version 0.5.18 brings improvements for making bigger buildings that span multiple floors.
The new Level 5 full size window panels make it possible to combine them into skyscraper-like glass walls.

Changes:

  • Improved window furniture rendering to enable various shapes of windows
  • Added bigger Level 5 windows
  • Made it easier to make smaller rooms than 2x2
  • Enabled bankruptcy in sandbox mode (only affects new savegames)
  • Improved mod support for adding new jobs
  • Fixed the loyalty of CEO decreasing in some cases
  • Fixed not being able to place furniture and blueprint on second floor if there was an employee downstairs on the same coordinates

