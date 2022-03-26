Version 0.5.18 brings improvements for making bigger buildings that span multiple floors.
The new Level 5 full size window panels make it possible to combine them into skyscraper-like glass walls.
Changes:
- Improved window furniture rendering to enable various shapes of windows
- Added bigger Level 5 windows
- Made it easier to make smaller rooms than 2x2
- Enabled bankruptcy in sandbox mode (only affects new savegames)
- Improved mod support for adding new jobs
- Fixed the loyalty of CEO decreasing in some cases
- Fixed not being able to place furniture and blueprint on second floor if there was an employee downstairs on the same coordinates
Changed files in this update