Frog Fall Down 1.1 Update

Hello all,
Thanks for the mostly positive feedback on Frog Fall Down's release. This is a small update addressing a few key bugs and missing content.
~ Options and Titlescreens ~
-
Game on first launch will now start in fullscreen.
-
Control overlay at titlescreen has been replaced with a 'Press Any Button' message.
-
Options menu has been refined, clicking a small cog on the titlescreen will display options.
-
Options are now changable by controller.
-
Controls can now be swapped between keyboard or controller.
~ Tutorial ~
- First launch now will start an intro/tutorial which will teach players the basic mechanics of the game.
Players who have already started a play-through will skip over the tutorial, so they can continue their run even after updating. If you want to play the tutorial, or if you have any save related issues i'd recommend deleting the save file which can be found in your Appdata/Local/Frog_Fall_Down.
~ Cleanup ~
-
Fixed water drop hitboxes in The Sump, and increased their size.
-
Fixed spike traps in The Dustbowl not detecting frog when he's on the exact corner of the wall.
-
Fixed a bug where frog won't be hurt if he falls hard on a corner of a wall perfectly.
-
Fixed some more minor bugs.
~ Upcoming / Possible Features ~
These features are possibilities depending on how much demand there is for them.
- May implement re-bindable controls.
- May make a basic soundtrack/theme/atmos for each area
- May look into possible new game + features.
- May create other OS/Platforms/Console builds.
Again thank you for the support, and I hope you enjoy these new features.
- Josh
Changed files in this update