Wide Open update for 26 March 2022

Update Notes For March 26th

Share · View all patches · Build 8445162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Adds trophy spawner in main menu to show series race podiums
  • Adds follow camera height damping - 1: fast, 10: slow
  • Removes series completion requirement to play tracks in single player. All tracks are now unlocked by default
  • Fixed follow camera offset getting set to zero if not set when changes applied (Thanks to user David184 for the report)

As always, please report any new bugs or glitches that you find on either the discussions page or in our Discord server. We are actively working on player-reported bugs for the next update.

You can join our Discord here if you would like: Discord Server

