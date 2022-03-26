Update Notes For March 26th

Changelog:
- Adds trophy spawner in main menu to show series race podiums
- Adds follow camera height damping - 1: fast, 10: slow
- Removes series completion requirement to play tracks in single player. All tracks are now unlocked by default
- Fixed follow camera offset getting set to zero if not set when changes applied (Thanks to user David184 for the report)
As always, please report any new bugs or glitches that you find on either the discussions page or in our Discord server. We are actively working on player-reported bugs for the next update.
You can join our Discord here if you would like: Discord Server
Changed files in this update