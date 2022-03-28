 Skip to content

Pro Gymnast update for 28 March 2022

Steam Achievements added

Share · View all patches · Build 8445097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've (finally) added Steam Achievements to the game! Also, Pro Gymnast is now known as Pro Gymnast Simulator, and has a spiffy new logo.

Thanks to everyone who has played the game!

