Update 1.0.2

Team's Thoughts
The uber-late game is a strange place to visit since most balance decisions were taken before Freeplay was considered a possibility.
However, Verde is still fighting his way towards making it at least playable, so here are some fixes related to it, as well as the feature we mentioned in the last hotfix
New Features
- Added a button in the Hall of Fame that enables you to resume your run with the shown Tree
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that made it so that leaves placed in the autumn of any year after the 8th become red and never decay
- Fixed an error that happened every time the game reached the first day of the 11th year.
Known Issues
- Crises do not appear naturally after the 6th year.
- After the 10th year, the wind always points towards the same direction
Changed files in this update