KARM UPDATE 0.8.2

KARM 0.8.2
- YOUR SAVEGAMES MAY CONTAIN WRONG DATAS (AND SHOULD BE DELETED) AFTER THIS UPDATE -
CODE
- Added delay before AI attack or move after loading
- Added support for vertical FOV
- Improved AI infighting
- Fixed windows debris collisions not disabled after loading
- Fixed enemies death not counting correctly
- Unlocked maps at the beginning instead of the end
- Decreased double revolver damage
- Added smoother movement (optional)
- Increased run speed for the Boomer
- Decreased player speed
- Added failsafe for level bounds (teleport the player if fall)
UI/UX
- Fixed min map opacity can't be set to 0
- Added the ability to choose the map position on HUD
- Added an option for FOV scaling method
- Added an option for input lag (dev feature)
- Added background images for stats screen for each maps
- Changed stats screen skip input by 'SPACEBAR' instead of 'ESC'
- Increased notifications time on screen
LEVEL DESIGN
- Replaced some ammo in E1M1
- Replaced some ammo in E1M2
- Moved shotgun location in E1M2
- Fixed duplicate enemies in E1M9 (spawned two times)
- Fixed trap door not working at the end of the level E1M9
GRAPHICS
- Decreased torches FX intensity and light color
- Minor improvements
- Changed logo on explosive barrels
- Fixed key door's skulls color when bloom off and added more color
- Improved lava, acid and water texture
