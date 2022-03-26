 Skip to content

Karm update for 26 March 2022

KARM UPDATE 0.8.2

Build 8445065

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KARM 0.8.2

  • YOUR SAVEGAMES MAY CONTAIN WRONG DATAS (AND SHOULD BE DELETED) AFTER THIS UPDATE -

CODE

  • Added delay before AI attack or move after loading
  • Added support for vertical FOV
  • Improved AI infighting
  • Fixed windows debris collisions not disabled after loading
  • Fixed enemies death not counting correctly
  • Unlocked maps at the beginning instead of the end
  • Decreased double revolver damage
  • Added smoother movement (optional)
  • Increased run speed for the Boomer
  • Decreased player speed
  • Added failsafe for level bounds (teleport the player if fall)

UI/UX

  • Fixed min map opacity can't be set to 0
  • Added the ability to choose the map position on HUD
  • Added an option for FOV scaling method
  • Added an option for input lag (dev feature)
  • Added background images for stats screen for each maps
  • Changed stats screen skip input by 'SPACEBAR' instead of 'ESC'
  • Increased notifications time on screen

LEVEL DESIGN

  • Replaced some ammo in E1M1
  • Replaced some ammo in E1M2
  • Moved shotgun location in E1M2
  • Fixed duplicate enemies in E1M9 (spawned two times)
  • Fixed trap door not working at the end of the level E1M9

GRAPHICS

  • Decreased torches FX intensity and light color
  • Minor improvements
  • Changed logo on explosive barrels
  • Fixed key door's skulls color when bloom off and added more color
  • Improved lava, acid and water texture

Changed files in this update

