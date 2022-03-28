Patch 1.0.1 March 26 2022 Released

Greetings Builders!
We took the weekend to keep working a bit on the game. Thank you all for the feedback so far. Keep in mind that major changes and updates are still in the works but will require some more time. However, the first changes have arrived - most based on player feedback (and based on what we saw on Twitch, Youtube and other platforms).
V1.0.1 Mar 26 2022 Changelog:
- Buildings can now be placed on crossroads a bit better (still not perfect, but we're working on it)
- Collision for buildings and streets is a bit more tolerant now
- If the mod "Buy all Fields" is active the number now only displays the correct number of areas which are still buyable
- The Icon for no street connection is now displayed correctly
- Number of workers gets now displayed correctly in the menu
- City budget menu performance improved
- Costs of leisure buildings is now displayed correctly
- The demolish tool now offers a new mode which allows you to destroy buildings and zones at the same time
- Collision with buildings and the mouse cursor during deactivated when you use the demolish tool
- Reduced noise of doves
- Building menu for glass now only gets displayed if the player has unlocked it already
- When switching to DirectX12 a warning gets displayed explaining the issue a bit further
- Sandbox mode now can be started with all milestones unlocked
- Improved quite a few translations in English and German (other languages will be taken care of in the coming weeks)
- Improved buildings farms on landscapes
- In the options the correct name for "KeyShowAnimation" now gets displayed
- Terraforming options now get saved
- Updated the resources on the world map menu for all three maps
- The Issue-Icons on the top left corner now display the correct number of missing resources
- Wind Turbine now gets highlighted correctly with a mouseover
- Building Information for Warehouses gets displayed correctly now
- Decoration mode gets exited correctly if there is still an object on the mouse cursor
- Scrolling on the borders of screen is now possible even if there are menus
- Adjusted costs for level 5 zones
- Increased production of Paper Mill and Printing House
- Decoration mode: Icons for Location, Rotation and Scale now get displayed correctly
- Increased Reasearch Points slightly for TradingCapacity
- Adjusted gamespeed a bit
