Tame It! update for 26 March 2022

Tame It! 1.0.2

Hi!
Fixes and balance adjustments in this patch.

  • Fix Cat Petting Bug (thx Weebus Christ)
  • Fix Octa dissapearance in some cases (thx Grimnish)
  • Lower requirements in necklace to 7 pearls (We will keep watching to see if more easing is needed here)
  • Add one additional hint in tutorial
  • Update English and German translations
  • Several adjustments in achievements. (note: Do not change difficulty mid-game, it should be hardest from the beginning to the end. This is the only way to get "Not by default" achievement)
  • Remove advanced characters luck calculation. It should made some RNG tasks easier on hard difficulty
  • Block saving in minigames as it can cause problems (thx Knytling)

Thank you all for your reports!

