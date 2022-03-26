Tame It! 1.0.2

Hi!
Fixes and balance adjustments in this patch.
- Fix Cat Petting Bug (thx Weebus Christ)
- Fix Octa dissapearance in some cases (thx Grimnish)
- Lower requirements in necklace to 7 pearls (We will keep watching to see if more easing is needed here)
- Add one additional hint in tutorial
- Update English and German translations
- Several adjustments in achievements. (note: Do not change difficulty mid-game, it should be hardest from the beginning to the end. This is the only way to get "Not by default" achievement)
- Remove advanced characters luck calculation. It should made some RNG tasks easier on hard difficulty
- Block saving in minigames as it can cause problems (thx Knytling)
Thank you all for your reports!
Changed files in this update