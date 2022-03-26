 Skip to content

Desire Den update for 26 March 2022

Desire Den 1.3 out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am pleased to announce the release of Desire Den 1.3. This is an update that has been 2 years in the making. Major content changes, fixes and additions. I won't spoil any of it for you here.

Lots more to come, enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Desire Den PC Depot 1010451
  • Loading history…
