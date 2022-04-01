Super Life "Franchise Lord" Update

Super Life continues in my new game 'Franchise Lord'! A franchise management sim set in the world of Super Life. This game was born at the request of the fans in the official Discord Server. With this next entry on the horizon, I thought I could use some of my new art to make minor adjustments to 'Super Life RPG'!
Wishlist 'Super Life Franchise Lord' on steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1828320/Super_Life_Franchise_Lord/
Highlighted Changes
- Updated fast travel locations for all jobs
Updated Items
- Added possible meatball spaghetti 'Possible Pasta' at Luigis!
- Updated pill bottles (Energy/Sleeping/Heart/Adderall)
- Added 'Big Stack' to Angus McBangus menu
- Added new subs and chips Slimmy Sam's and Sub Bae
- Added more chip types to vending machines
- Added brownie to Tegrity Farms
Bug Fixes
- Fixed rock potion bug
- Fixed Stadium Collison
- Various other reported issues
Changed files in this update