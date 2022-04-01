 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Life (RPG) update for 1 April 2022

Super Life "Franchise Lord" Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8444775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Super Life continues in my new game 'Franchise Lord'! A franchise management sim set in the world of Super Life. This game was born at the request of the fans in the official Discord Server. With this next entry on the horizon, I thought I could use some of my new art to make minor adjustments to 'Super Life RPG'!

Wishlist 'Super Life Franchise Lord' on steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1828320/Super_Life_Franchise_Lord/

Highlighted Changes

  1. Updated fast travel locations for all jobs

Updated Items

  1. Added possible meatball spaghetti 'Possible Pasta' at Luigis!
  2. Updated pill bottles (Energy/Sleeping/Heart/Adderall)
  3. Added 'Big Stack' to Angus McBangus menu
  4. Added new subs and chips Slimmy Sam's and Sub Bae
  5. Added more chip types to vending machines
  6. Added brownie to Tegrity Farms

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed rock potion bug
  2. Fixed Stadium Collison
  3. Various other reported issues

Changed files in this update

Super Life (RPG) Depot Windows Depot 1087462
  • Loading history…
Super Life (RPG) Depot Mac Depot 1087463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.