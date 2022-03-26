 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Little Hats update for 26 March 2022

Alpha Update 0.2.9 More Bug fixes and A lot of Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 8444770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.

New In Little Hats:

  • When sitting in a chair your stamina will regenerate very quickly.

  • Window frame shutters on the windows that are built by the player now also open and close.

  • invisible rock entrances have been added at the beginning of the Steyndike mazes, with sound to let the player know when they're near.

  • Plants, leaves, and such now disappear when getting close to the camera.

Fixed Bugs and Improvements:

  • Lag spikes should be fixed for the most part, finally :)

  • All Towns have had more optimization.

  • Eye materials have been optimized.

  • Min view distance is now medium instead of low, as low caused things to look too strange.

  • The size of the game has been decreased by lots of optimization.

  • Overall the game has had a lot of optimization in almost all areas.

  • The loading system has had optimization.

  • Randomly disappearing NPC's has been fixed.

**There are about 45 more bugs that I am currently aware of and a few more areas that could use some optimization. I've put the other planned updates on hold for now until I have fixed these bugs.

Tim**

Changed files in this update

Little Hats Content Depot 1487801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.