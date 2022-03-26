Alpha Update 0.2.9 More Bug fixes and A lot of Optimization

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.
New In Little Hats:
-
When sitting in a chair your stamina will regenerate very quickly.
-
Window frame shutters on the windows that are built by the player now also open and close.
-
invisible rock entrances have been added at the beginning of the Steyndike mazes, with sound to let the player know when they're near.
-
Plants, leaves, and such now disappear when getting close to the camera.
Fixed Bugs and Improvements:
-
Lag spikes should be fixed for the most part, finally :)
-
All Towns have had more optimization.
-
Eye materials have been optimized.
-
Min view distance is now medium instead of low, as low caused things to look too strange.
-
The size of the game has been decreased by lots of optimization.
-
Overall the game has had a lot of optimization in almost all areas.
-
The loading system has had optimization.
-
Randomly disappearing NPC's has been fixed.
**There are about 45 more bugs that I am currently aware of and a few more areas that could use some optimization. I've put the other planned updates on hold for now until I have fixed these bugs.
Tim**
Changed files in this update