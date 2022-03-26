Version 1.6.4 Update Notes
New Features:
- Enemy Info Screen: You can access the new info screen from the Title Menu and check out all of the enemies found in the game along with their stats!
- Enemy Retreat: Enemies will retreat from the player if they are spawned or damaged within the Retreat Distance of the player. No more surprise spawn attacks! You can check the retreat distance of all enemies in the new Enemy Info Screen.
Changes:
- Resized the trigger area for the Portal in the Study, so that you can enter the room without triggering it right away.
