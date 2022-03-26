 Skip to content

Tanks: The Crusades update for 26 March 2022

Tanks v1.3.2 is now out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! It's time for another minor Tanks update, mainly one that fixes bugs.

What's new in Tanks v1.3.2:

  • Changed appearance of electric bullets
  • Arc bullets can now be set to bounce
  • Bug fixes and other minor improvements

