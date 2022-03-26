Tanks v1.3.2 is now out!

Hey everyone! It's time for another minor Tanks update, mainly one that fixes bugs.
What's new in Tanks v1.3.2:
- Changed appearance of electric bullets
- Arc bullets can now be set to bounce
- Bug fixes and other minor improvements
