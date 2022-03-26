Requested by a player, some new music has been added. In addition a few lines of dialogue at the start of the main story has been changed slightly
WTC : Recruitment Day update for 26 March 2022
Update (V1.30)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update