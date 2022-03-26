-
Fixed a crash that affected all Traditional Chinese users on launch.
-
Fixed an issue with Fancy Footwork Exhausting when it wasn't supposed to.
-
Some text fixes and improvements.
Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 26 March 2022
Hotfix 4 - ZHT Fix
