Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 26 March 2022

Hotfix 4 - ZHT Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a crash that affected all Traditional Chinese users on launch.

  • Fixed an issue with Fancy Footwork Exhausting when it wasn't supposed to.

  • Some text fixes and improvements.

