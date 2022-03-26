 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 26 March 2022

Alpha Patch 7.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed the lock for 3-C rendering in front of the player in the World Map
  • Fixed having the OS locale set to Spanish causing the game text to render incorrectly
  • Fixed Brazilian Portuguese locale not being selectable in the Options Menu
  • Fixed a few instances where the text cut off when the locale was set to Brazilian Portuguese
  • Fixed the controller selection sound playing for dropdowns

