Combots update for 26 March 2022

UPDATE 7.6.0

Fixed

  • There were no decals after the mine explosion
  • Sometimes the camera of Trak and Axel could have an offset when respawning on the Egyptian map
  • Sometimes the sound of Axel's engine could be shifted to the left or right ear when respawning on the Egyptian map
  • Axel was buggy trying to climb a wall inside a large square building on the Egyptian map
  • With low or unstable FPS, the list of game modes could not be displayed correctly
  • You could get stuck on the in-game menu screen if you were respawned during this time

Changed

  • Projectiles now destroy each other
  • Recent Smokescreen changes have been reverted
  • Settings now do not close after applying
  • You can now respawn by pressing space

Added

  • Message explaining why ranked game mode is unavailable on hover
  • Updated all visual effects and added many new ones
  • New Game Mode: Domination
  • New Low Gravity Map: Ice Moon

