UPDATE 7.6.0

Fixed
- There were no decals after the mine explosion
- Sometimes the camera of Trak and Axel could have an offset when respawning on the Egyptian map
- Sometimes the sound of Axel's engine could be shifted to the left or right ear when respawning on the Egyptian map
- Axel was buggy trying to climb a wall inside a large square building on the Egyptian map
- With low or unstable FPS, the list of game modes could not be displayed correctly
- You could get stuck on the in-game menu screen if you were respawned during this time
Changed
- Projectiles now destroy each other
- Recent Smokescreen changes have been reverted
- Settings now do not close after applying
- You can now respawn by pressing space
Added
- Message explaining why ranked game mode is unavailable on hover
- Updated all visual effects and added many new ones
- New Game Mode: Domination
- New Low Gravity Map: Ice Moon
Changed files in this update