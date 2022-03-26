 Skip to content

Downslope update for 26 March 2022

1.01 - The Spring Melt Update

1.01 - The Spring Melt Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya boarders!

Pushing a small update today that should make the game a bit easier and more fun!

  • Trail time goals are more forgiving
  • Many later-game obstacles are now adjusted to be more forgiving
  • The pause menu will contain tips and tricks!

That last point may be pretty significant, actually - one of the most common things I'm hearing is that players forget they have access to some pretty important moves like speed boosting/spinning! So hopefully having little tips in the menu can remind people of those options and help them break out of a frustrating level.

Enjoy the slopes!

