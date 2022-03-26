1.01 - The Spring Melt Update

Heya boarders!
Pushing a small update today that should make the game a bit easier and more fun!
- Trail time goals are more forgiving
- Many later-game obstacles are now adjusted to be more forgiving
- The pause menu will contain tips and tricks!
That last point may be pretty significant, actually - one of the most common things I'm hearing is that players forget they have access to some pretty important moves like speed boosting/spinning! So hopefully having little tips in the menu can remind people of those options and help them break out of a frustrating level.
Enjoy the slopes!
