Version 1.8.0.0

Update to latest version
Dim exit indicators if challenge level has been completed
Hunters now spawn in over time
Fade in level lighting as level starts
Updates the settings menu plus new checkboxes
Added some new accessibility options
Indicate when an Archangel is about to spawn in to the level pluse new indicator
Archangels use glitches
Nerfed Jophiel homing missile damgage slightly
Some new explosion SFX
Modified Hunter progress basrs on HUD to show values more clearly
Some slight changes to angel bullet sprites
Allow player to auto resume on death
Allow player to choose not display angel select menu on death
Score boost for 'hardcore' mode
