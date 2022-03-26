 Skip to content

异界大富翁 update for 26 March 2022

异界大富翁0.31更新，增加新地图

Share · View all patches · Build 8443852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容

  • 1.制作了新的地图
  • 2.修改了主界面进入游戏的格式。
  • 3.重构了代码，修复已知bug

Changed files in this update

异界大富翁 Content Depot 1462641
  • Loading history…
