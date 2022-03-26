 Skip to content

Dungeons Of The Deep update for 26 March 2022

New Magic Functionality, Map Screen Additions, Bug Fixes etc.

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Added more detail to the Intro Dungeon, Dungeon 02, Dungeon 03, Dungeon 09 and Dungeon 10.
  2. Fixed an unlocked door icon on Dungeon 03 that didn't show when it got unlocked.
  3. Monsters now also show up on the Map Screen. They appear on the map as a pulsating red dot.
  4. Reworked code on all levels to have better timing when unlocked door icons appear on the map. They now appear exactly when a door or gate opens, not any time before they start opening.
  5. Added heat haze effect to candle flames in Dungeon 01. They should also have them just like torches do.
  6. Added Monster listing to the Map Key List on the Map Screen.
  7. Certain monsters now have weakness from certain magic attacks. If a monster is vulnerable to a specific magic it will now take double damage and x2 weakness damage if a critical hit. The Hit and Critical notifications for those will say Hit Weakness and Critical Weakness instead.
  8. Fixed Death monster from not playing death animation due to an Interact Icon not being connected that get's removed when killing the monster.
  9. Made some changes to the Map Screen. When finding a map, areas you have not visited yet appear darker and will turn brighter as you walk across them.
  10. Trap chests are now random. You may or may not take damage.

