- Added more detail to the Intro Dungeon, Dungeon 02, Dungeon 03, Dungeon 09 and Dungeon 10.
- Fixed an unlocked door icon on Dungeon 03 that didn't show when it got unlocked.
- Monsters now also show up on the Map Screen. They appear on the map as a pulsating red dot.
- Reworked code on all levels to have better timing when unlocked door icons appear on the map. They now appear exactly when a door or gate opens, not any time before they start opening.
- Added heat haze effect to candle flames in Dungeon 01. They should also have them just like torches do.
- Added Monster listing to the Map Key List on the Map Screen.
- Certain monsters now have weakness from certain magic attacks. If a monster is vulnerable to a specific magic it will now take double damage and x2 weakness damage if a critical hit. The Hit and Critical notifications for those will say Hit Weakness and Critical Weakness instead.
- Fixed Death monster from not playing death animation due to an Interact Icon not being connected that get's removed when killing the monster.
- Made some changes to the Map Screen. When finding a map, areas you have not visited yet appear darker and will turn brighter as you walk across them.
- Trap chests are now random. You may or may not take damage.
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 26 March 2022
New Magic Functionality, Map Screen Additions, Bug Fixes etc.
