Clip maker update for 26 March 2022

+ Steam workshop improvements, +5 asteroids, +7 Cubemaps

Share · View all patches · Build 8443842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Fix off error appearing when you change scale size of animals
  • Counter for processed wallpapers

Steam workshop improvements:

  • Universe tag for wallpapers

  • Fix of timer for uploading wallpapers to Steam workshop

  • new wallpapers dimensions:
    iPhone
    828x1792
    1125x2436
    1242x2688
    1080x1920
    750x1334
    640x1136

iPod
2048x2732
1536x2048
768x1024

Android
1440x2560
1440x869
1080x2280
1080x2160
1080x2220
1440x2960
1440x3040

Tablets
1200x1920
1800x2560
800x1280
2560x1700

Cubemaps DLC update:

  • 6 Sky Green Nebula
  • 1 Sky Space purple

Spaceships DLC update

  • 5 asteroids

