+ Steam workshop improvements, +5 asteroids, +7 Cubemaps

I have made by your requests:
- Fix off error appearing when you change scale size of animals
- Counter for processed wallpapers
Steam workshop improvements:
Universe tag for wallpapers
Fix of timer for uploading wallpapers to Steam workshop
new wallpapers dimensions:
iPhone
828x1792
1125x2436
1242x2688
1080x1920
750x1334
640x1136
iPod
2048x2732
1536x2048
768x1024
Android
1440x2560
1440x869
1080x2280
1080x2160
1080x2220
1440x2960
1440x3040
Tablets
1200x1920
1800x2560
800x1280
2560x1700
Cubemaps DLC update:
- 6 Sky Green Nebula
- 1 Sky Space purple
Spaceships DLC update
- 5 asteroids
Changed files in this update