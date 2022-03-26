 Skip to content

Fun Machine update for 26 March 2022

Update Notes for 1.0.2 (Mar 26th 2022)

Patch to version 1.0.2 - Small Graphical Update

New Reel Graphics.
Numbers instead of Jewels on the Reels, and a small graphical change to the Main Glass to reflect that change.

No new or outstanding bugs to fix.

