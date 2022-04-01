The Champions Have Been Crowned

First off, I would like to congratulate Dycart for taking the top spot in both procedural and realistic seeds. I cannot say I am surprised to see Dycart take champion for the procedural ladder as he has been the number 1 spot many times in previous seasons, but taking both was an impressive surprise. Dycart has been an amazing supporter for the game through all of Early Access, and has provided an ungodly amount of feedback, bugfixes, and great suggestions. So, I am very pleased to consider him the Early Access Champion. If you want to check him out or maybe throw him some love, he streams every day on twitch during the afternoon(EST) and he plays a variety of great games. Here is a link to his channel for anyone interested https://twitch.tv/Dycart He has been great to the game, and I would love to see good things come his way.

The championship is over, and the top 10 for every board has been recorded for the final EA Hall of Fame board. However, the ladder will not be reset. I am not running another season until we launch on June/03/2022. You can continue to post and improve scores, but you cannot dethrone Dycart until release. You will have until the end of May to join the discord and reach the GDM master role to be included in the "Hall Of Masters". So, if you want to leave your permanent mark on the game for the rest of time, this is your last month to do so. GDM Master role is earned by reaching and creating a AAA game which is essentially the final form of game development in GDM. If you need a discord link they can be found all over but here is another one https://discord.gg/WfbXE4cDVA This is of course optional, but for those who want there name set in stone in game this is an easy road to do so.

This announcement comes with a small update as well that has a variety of visual tweaks, improvements, and optimization changes. Nothing overly drastic just an overall increase to game polish and improved performance.

These next two months before release are critical and I will be performing my own self-imposed CRUNCH. I have a large list of features, changes, and additions I hope to work into the game for the big 1.0 release patch. Some I may not reach and will be moved to post launch but I hope to get as much done as possible. Custom consoles, exclusives, engine licensing, and ips are some of the first on my list as well as a ton of others. If you would like to keep up-to-date on development as it unfolds, consider coming to the discord. If you are willing to test the new features as they get added on the beta branch, please come to the discord as well. I will be picking a few players to help test the beta branch throughout this patch process to ensure the most stable and perfect version I can for launch. If you can help with this, please let me know in discord chat or DM, and thank you for your help in advance. You can expect new features to be ready for testing within a week or so from today, and more to keep rolling in as they are completed.

It has been a great experience so far working on the game and chatting with the community, but there is still a lot to be done. I am very excited to reach the next milestone, the 1.0 launch. Thank you so much for your support and you know where to find me. I might have an announcement for steam during the next two months, as well as a couple new translations to add, but there won't be a feature patch until release. I need to release with a nice big patch to entice new players, and bring back the veterans. I really look forward to hearing from both veterans and new players around what they think of the release version. There is still so much more I hope to do post release, but this marks a huge milestone for the game. Hopefully we can also gain some new players who just fear EA titles, and are waiting for the full release. Have fun and stay frosty, I got to get back to work.