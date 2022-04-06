Lonely Now is OUT NOW

I am delighted to announce that Lonely Knight is available now on PC.
Lonely Knight is an action-adventure game set in medieval and ancient times. You are playing as a hero whose name is Tristan. Tristan's former friend Garreth, seized his wife so he could return to the army. After capturing Nyneve, Tristan felt betrayed and decided to go on an unexpected journey through dangerous lands.
Minimum Pc Specs:
OS: Windows 64 bit only
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RTX 550
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 14 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible