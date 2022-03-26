Preliminary official release update 1.6.9.4

The test channel directly switches the test version without access code
- The icon editing interface and icon editor have added the function of sharing icons. Only icons that have been edited and saved can be shared.
- The icon editor interface has added the function of browsing creative workshop icons online. You must start the program from steam. You can browse up to 12 icons. If you subscribe to the icon directly from the workshop, it will automatically replace the existing corresponding icon on the dock
- Adapt to win11 dev 22579 system, fix the problem that the tray icon is not displayed and the system volume prompt is repeated. After adapting to dev, there is a side effect that the tray icon will occasionally disappear, but it will all come back after a second. The trigger reason is currently unknown
- Fixed the abnormal display problem after editing multiple identical icons in the previous version
- Adjust the display mode of myfinder immersive mode, this is what everyone has always wanted. After activating the foreground window, if the background window is maximized, the immersive mode will not be canceled
- Fixed the problem that the dock does not display after the window is minimized and returned to the desktop in smart hidden mode (to be tested)
- Fixed the issue that the volume icon of myfinder was occasionally displayed incorrectly
- Fix the problem that the night mode of the display menu switching system fails when using automatic switching of night mode (to be tested)
- Fixed Japanese translation, thanks to @mofuries
This version is basically a preparatory official version. If there are no major problems, it will go directly to the official version channel after two or three days. If the reason for the disappearance of the tray icon itself can be fixed, it will be updated, and then the beta version channel will be closed.
The next major version update notice:
Full Workshop functionality
All functional ideas of the creative workshop in the future:
Dock Icon Theme (Owned)
Dock background theme (Owned)
dock single icon (Owned)
left logo of myfinder
Program language files, you can modify the incorrect translation and upload and share
left function button of myfinder
Changed depots in testversion branch