ZPlague V1.2.0.1

Hello people. Here is some changes that improve gameplay quality.
//- Changed end match message;
//- Juggernaut vision is better;
//- Incresed tank size;
//- Reduced both zombies life in 500;
//- Removed reflection from glasses and increase opacity;
//- Fixed jetpack fuel bar only fill to middle;
//- Fixed second Creepy skill(drash) not working as it should on some tigh places, like lab corridor;
- Fixed(for real now) jetpack depending on fps;
//- Fixed blood decal overlapping characters;
//- Fixed underground lab table collision;
//- Now zombie jump charge faster;
//- Now messages on screen are well-positioned;
//- Now zombie AI is a bit more intelligent;
//- Now Creepy has no delay to change direction on turn around too fast;
//- Now Creepy second skill is blocked by all structures on map;
//- Now Creepy dash is blocked by barricades;
//- Now you only got 10 jetpack fuel every 3 seconds;
//- Now jetpack max height is 50m from the place that active;
//- Now we keep shadows on low quality. This reduce performance a bit, but highly increase the gameplay quality;
Att,
Rock|y.
Changed files in this update