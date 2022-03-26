 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 26 March 2022

ZPlague V1.2.0.1

Build 8443646 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello people. Here is some changes that improve gameplay quality.

//- Changed end match message;
//- Juggernaut vision is better;
//- Incresed tank size;
//- Reduced both zombies life in 500;
//- Removed reflection from glasses and increase opacity;
//- Fixed jetpack fuel bar only fill to middle;
//- Fixed second Creepy skill(drash) not working as it should on some tigh places, like lab corridor;

  • Fixed(for real now) jetpack depending on fps;
    //- Fixed blood decal overlapping characters;
    //- Fixed underground lab table collision;
    //- Now zombie jump charge faster;
    //- Now messages on screen are well-positioned;
    //- Now zombie AI is a bit more intelligent;
    //- Now Creepy has no delay to change direction on turn around too fast;
    //- Now Creepy second skill is blocked by all structures on map;
    //- Now Creepy dash is blocked by barricades;
    //- Now you only got 10 jetpack fuel every 3 seconds;
    //- Now jetpack max height is 50m from the place that active;
    //- Now we keep shadows on low quality. This reduce performance a bit, but highly increase the gameplay quality;

Att,
Rock|y.

