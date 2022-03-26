 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Malice in Magic Tower -玲鈴魔塔- update for 26 March 2022

3/26/2022 Major update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8443422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3/26/2022 Major update!
ROUTE D to G has been added!
The newly added Bonus story begins a new journey for Malice.

You can enjoy it for a long time with a total of 7 ROUTEs.

Changed files in this update

Malice in Magic Tower -玲鈴魔塔- Content Depot 1915141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.