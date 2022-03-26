Added 2 new walking scenes

Added "City Walk" and "Political Walk", the latter will be great for your presidential run... I mean walk.
Also fixed some missing navmeshes in the other walking/running scenes which prevented the rando's from moving around-
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Added "City Walk" and "Political Walk", the latter will be great for your presidential run... I mean walk.
Also fixed some missing navmeshes in the other walking/running scenes which prevented the rando's from moving around-
Changed files in this update