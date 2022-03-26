 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 26 March 2022

Added 2 new walking scenes

Added "City Walk" and "Political Walk", the latter will be great for your presidential run... I mean walk.

Also fixed some missing navmeshes in the other walking/running scenes which prevented the rando's from moving around-

