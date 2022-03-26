 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 26 March 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8443316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected pee not soaking in on the grass (but soaking in, in the cages)
  • Temporary fix for shaving animals then the shader is not working: for now it's based on use time - so no visual change is shown ( we will be working on making sure the shader works on more and more computers - but this will take some time)
  • Tweezer fixes
  • Changed how the game notifies that a key is already taken during rebinging process (now it shows a modal window do make it more clear)
  • Fixed trash bags display name
  • Fixed healing plaster blocking players on some occasions
  • The probability of animal getting sick has been reduced by 50%
  • Animals should no longer get stuck then their path is invalid
  • Improved checking for mission fulfillment conditions (unlocking medicines in mission 9, no need to buy extra washing module if you already have one in mission 3, and other)
  • The dog should no longer levitate after changing slots in inventory while holding it
  • Added safeguards in equipment menu
  • Fixed loading of equipment
  • Improvements to the game loading system
  • Fixes to email system
  • Improved translations: grammar, more clear descriptions, etc. (thank you our drear community members for suggestions!)
  • Fixed page arrangement in Encyclopedia's Washing page (thanks to player's suggestions)
  • Added suppository do the shop
  • Fixed syringe not detecting an animal
  • Fixed scrolling while using a syringe
  • Washing information and items are no longer shown or intractable for cats (since they can't be used on cats)

