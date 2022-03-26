Patch 1.0.3

- Corrected pee not soaking in on the grass (but soaking in, in the cages)
- Temporary fix for shaving animals then the shader is not working: for now it's based on use time - so no visual change is shown ( we will be working on making sure the shader works on more and more computers - but this will take some time)
- Tweezer fixes
- Changed how the game notifies that a key is already taken during rebinging process (now it shows a modal window do make it more clear)
- Fixed trash bags display name
- Fixed healing plaster blocking players on some occasions
- The probability of animal getting sick has been reduced by 50%
- Animals should no longer get stuck then their path is invalid
- Improved checking for mission fulfillment conditions (unlocking medicines in mission 9, no need to buy extra washing module if you already have one in mission 3, and other)
- The dog should no longer levitate after changing slots in inventory while holding it
- Added safeguards in equipment menu
- Fixed loading of equipment
- Improvements to the game loading system
- Fixes to email system
- Improved translations: grammar, more clear descriptions, etc. (thank you our drear community members for suggestions!)
- Fixed page arrangement in Encyclopedia's Washing page (thanks to player's suggestions)
- Added suppository do the shop
- Fixed syringe not detecting an animal
- Fixed scrolling while using a syringe
- Washing information and items are no longer shown or intractable for cats (since they can't be used on cats)
