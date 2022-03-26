Update 8 - Patch 2

Balancing:
- Tweaked output of acid extraction. These were not meant to produce more acid than was used to create the acidstone / acidwood in the first place. I decided to keep it higher, making this recipe a renewable source for acidshards (at the cost of featherstone/bloodwood), but I did lower their production rate a little.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue when number of workers available for a specific building increased from partial availability to full availability (through population growth or disabling another building) - the actual production rate would not update.
- Fixed an that caused the whole building's production to be disabled when switching production recipes if there were 0 workers free for that building.
- Fixed a rare bug when the same building produced one normal and one global item that caused production of that building to get stuck. Specifically this happened in the acid extraction recipes.
- Fixed a bug that didn't let you change production from the building info window if you opened that window from the building management window.
- Building management window will now refresh worker assignments when enabling a building
Changed files in this update