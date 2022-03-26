 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 26 March 2022

Feature Friday - March 25, 2022

  • You can now use Sunder Mind on creatures who have been fully identified with Sense Psychic.
  • Pulsed field magnets now pull just one item from your inventory at a time.
  • Electromagnetic shielding now makes artifacts immune to maghammers and pulsed field magnets.
  • Holograms can no longer be set on fire.
  • Poison-tipped spears and geomagnetic discs are now categorized as thrown weapons.
  • Creatures spawned from nests now award 1/4th XP by default.
  • Stepping on a junk dollar is now tracked as killing it.
  • Robotic psychic hunters are now mentally assailable.
  • Urberry is now considered a med.
  • Bep now sells an Yd Freehold recoiler.
  • Plant walls can now catch on fire, and they vaporize into ash instead of lava.
  • Fixed scoring for the Daily Challenge.
  • Removed Weekly from high scores screen.
  • Added Key Mapping back to the system menu.
  • The inventory hotkey spread now takes into account active navigation keybinds.
  • The burnished fullerite shield tile no longer has the Templar rhombus.
  • Saad Amus can now install cybernetic implants.
  • Gave helping hands an item tier.
  • Flowers now use fractional weight.
  • Caslainard and Polluxus no longer have their item mods appear in their display names.
  • There are new UI options to disable text-based and fullscreen screen-warping effects.
  • The brinestalk gate in Ezra is now properly named.
  • Improved grammar for objects on the worldmap.
  • Improved plurality grammar in sultan gospels.
  • Fixed a bug that broke move to zone edge.
  • Fixed a bug that made turning off automatic rifling through trash disable manually rifling through trash.
  • Fixed some issues with the new keybind UI when using the legacy input manager.
  • Fixed some non-bonnet relics being described as bonnets.
  • Fixed a typo in the gentling cone and mask descriptions.
  • FearAura will no longer cause a hard lock if acquired by a player.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Hindriarch Esk from participating in the "Landings Pads" quest.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the beguiled effect to persist after a creature had been proselytized.

