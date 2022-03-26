Feature Friday - March 25, 2022

203.28
- You can now use Sunder Mind on creatures who have been fully identified with Sense Psychic.
- Pulsed field magnets now pull just one item from your inventory at a time.
- Electromagnetic shielding now makes artifacts immune to maghammers and pulsed field magnets.
- Holograms can no longer be set on fire.
- Poison-tipped spears and geomagnetic discs are now categorized as thrown weapons.
- Creatures spawned from nests now award 1/4th XP by default.
- Stepping on a junk dollar is now tracked as killing it.
- Robotic psychic hunters are now mentally assailable.
- Urberry is now considered a med.
- Bep now sells an Yd Freehold recoiler.
- Plant walls can now catch on fire, and they vaporize into ash instead of lava.
- Fixed scoring for the Daily Challenge.
- Removed Weekly from high scores screen.
- Added Key Mapping back to the system menu.
- The inventory hotkey spread now takes into account active navigation keybinds.
- The burnished fullerite shield tile no longer has the Templar rhombus.
- Saad Amus can now install cybernetic implants.
- Gave helping hands an item tier.
- Flowers now use fractional weight.
- Caslainard and Polluxus no longer have their item mods appear in their display names.
- There are new UI options to disable text-based and fullscreen screen-warping effects.
- The brinestalk gate in Ezra is now properly named.
- Improved grammar for objects on the worldmap.
- Improved plurality grammar in sultan gospels.
- Fixed a bug that broke move to zone edge.
- Fixed a bug that made turning off automatic rifling through trash disable manually rifling through trash.
- Fixed some issues with the new keybind UI when using the legacy input manager.
- Fixed some non-bonnet relics being described as bonnets.
- Fixed a typo in the gentling cone and mask descriptions.
- FearAura will no longer cause a hard lock if acquired by a player.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Hindriarch Esk from participating in the "Landings Pads" quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused the beguiled effect to persist after a creature had been proselytized.
