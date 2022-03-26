[Notice] HOTFIX

Hello. This is League Manager.
< HOTFIX >
-
modified the information of line position of a specific player.
-
Fixed the phenomenon that a certain player's contract ends at the same time of beginning of the
season.
-
When signing a player from another team, if that player is the only liner in the specific line position on
that team, the chances of a successful transfer will be greatly reduced.
-
Adjusted AI not attempt to transfer players except for recruiting players for lack of positions at the start
of the first season.
-
Slightly adjusted the degree of some champion's ability.
-
Adjusted some balancing of champion mastery and player ability which affect the game.
-
Fixed the problem with the logic of player retirement.
-
Modified some formulas for calculating a player's salary when signing the contract.
-
Fixed a problem where the round mark was cut off during rounds of 10 or more at the spectator point.
-
Adjusted some game-play balancing.
-
Corrected missing images of some players.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update