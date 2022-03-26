 Skip to content

League Manager 2022 update for 26 March 2022

[Notice] HOTFIX

Hello. This is League Manager.

< HOTFIX >

  1. modified the information of line position of a specific player.

  2. Fixed the phenomenon that a certain player's contract ends at the same time of beginning of the
    season.

  3. When signing a player from another team, if that player is the only liner in the specific line position on
    that team, the chances of a successful transfer will be greatly reduced.

  4. Adjusted AI not attempt to transfer players except for recruiting players for lack of positions at the start
    of the first season.

  5. Slightly adjusted the degree of some champion's ability.

  6. Adjusted some balancing of champion mastery and player ability which affect the game.

  7. Fixed the problem with the logic of player retirement.

  8. Modified some formulas for calculating a player's salary when signing the contract.

  9. Fixed a problem where the round mark was cut off during rounds of 10 or more at the spectator point.

  10. Adjusted some game-play balancing.

  11. Corrected missing images of some players.

Thank you.

