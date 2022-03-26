[v1.3.0] New Enemy Type, new Map Type and more Game Options

New Features & Improvements
- Added support for "Elusive" enemies, their Armor goes to 50% if they are blocked in battle.
- Campfire> Ability to disband Followers
- Campfire> Display hand size
- Map/Exploration> Show outline of unexplored sections
- Scenario> New Map Shape 'Corridor Tight'
- Scenario> Ability to change the Day/Night of each round type by clicking on it
- Scenario> New Achievements for all-day and all-night scenario completion (Holy War, Epic Conquest, Last Bastion)
- Scenario> Show conquered citadels level at end screen (win/lose)
- Home> Added Codex to Game Options
- Home> Game option to keep saves when crusade ends instead of delete
- Home> Game option to spread the cards more comfortably instead of tight
- Pause> Reorganized the menu
- Better readability of icons for Arcane Language & Arcane Mastery
- Cards/Blessings/Followers panel now show next/previous items while paging (to remind players they are there)
- Default Card Effects (MOV/LEAD/ATK/BLK) tooltip is now computed dynamically (will account for active conversion effects)
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed scenario ending one turn early in some cases
- Fixed Cards still capturing clicks when on Blessing/Followers panels
- Fixed notification showing on crusade failed screen
- Citadel> moved enemies hidden by HUD
- Map> map loading faster
Content Fixes
- Removed conversion effects battle constraints so they can be played during Exploration
- Arcane Well> nerfed to Once a Round instead of Once a turn
- Arcane Language> Allow usage in Exploration for Attack/Block conversions
- Arcane Mastery> Allow usage in Exploration for Attack/Block conversions
- Imbued Strength> Should increase default card attack to 3 instead of 2
- Imbued Strength> Should not activate the card, can be played to buff an already activated card
- Imbued Strength> Now able to work on spells and artifacts
- Forced March> Should give +1 not +2 to every card move
- Forced March> Move conversion should only apply to other cards not itself (rewrote the text)
- Corruptor> Attack conversion should only apply to other followers not itself
- Decaying Smite> Removed before battle constraint
- Boreal Brute> Clarified text that it should apply to all attacks for one enemy
