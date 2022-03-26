Dota 2 update for 26 March 2022
ClientVersion 5229
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_ChallengeDesc_UnderlordAtrophyAuraDamageCount:
Accumulate <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> bonus damage with <font color='#ffffff'>Atrophy Aura</font>.
- DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage:
Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemy Heroes with <font color='#ffffff'>Firestorm</font>.›
- DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage2:
Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemy Heroes using <font color='#ffffff'>Firestorm</font>.
- DOTA_ChallengeStatus_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage:
%s2I need to do %s1 more damage to enemies using Firestorm!
- DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlordKillsAfterDarkRift:
- DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlordAtrophyAuraDamageCount:
Abilities
- Smoke Screen: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/dodge_chancewith value of
25 50 75 100
Extra notes