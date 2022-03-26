 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 26 March 2022

ClientVersion 5229

Dota 2 update for 26 March 2022

ClientVersion 5229

Build 8442465

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_UnderlordAtrophyAuraDamageCount: Accumulate <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> bonus damage with <font color='#ffffff'>Atrophy Aura</font>.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage: Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemy Heroes with <font color='#ffffff'>Firestorm</font>.Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemy Heroes using <font color='#ffffff'>Firestorm</font>.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage2: Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> damage to enemy Heroes using <font color='#ffffff'>Firestorm</font>.
  • DOTA_ChallengeStatus_AbyssalUnderlord_FirestormDamage: %s2I need to do %s1 more damage to enemies using Firestorm!
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlordKillsAfterDarkRift: Kill <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> enemy Heroes after you or an Ally use <font color='#ffffff'>Feind's Gate</font>.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_AbyssalUnderlordAtrophyAuraDamageCount: Accumulate <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> bonus damage with <font color='#ffffff'>Atrophy Aura</font>.

Abilities

  • Smoke Screen: Removed attribute AbilityValues/dodge_chance with value of 25 50 75 100

Changed files in this update

