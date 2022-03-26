 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Frontiers Reach update for 26 March 2022

Silent Release of Version 03.25.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8442390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release is for public testing. Feedback will be gathered with another release and official patch notes the following weekend.

Changed files in this update

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.