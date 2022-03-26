This release is for public testing. Feedback will be gathered with another release and official patch notes the following weekend.
Frontiers Reach update for 26 March 2022
Silent Release of Version 03.25.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This release is for public testing. Feedback will be gathered with another release and official patch notes the following weekend.
Changed files in this update