Patch 1.03

Hello, I have more fixes and polishing to do today before I start developing bonus levels (which I am very excited to do).
- Chocolate bars are now still collected after death; this means you don't have to travel back from the checkpoint to get the chocolate bars which you already grabbed.
- Improved checkpoint on the floor that introduces crows
- Magnet power is no longer affected by the player's framerate.
- A new victory jingle when finishing each fight in the library; less awkward silence.
- Removed a metal detector in the furniture production plant floor to make the explosive barrel puzzle easier (even though it makes it kind of trivial.)
- Replaced fuse with key and moved the fuse location on the floor that introduces springs.
- Added special collision sound for the microphone in the funhouse floor.
- Attempted a fix for two bugs which I could not reproduce. Let me know if you still see them!
- A very awkward issue in which Pajama Man would get stuck repeatedly ducking under a doorframe while holding the player and would never let go.
- A bug where the saloon bar fight would not end after killing all enemies.
- You can now lock on to Ik in the lobby. (Did you know you can lock on? It's a bit of a secret.)
- Time now counts downward in the stats screen instead of up (as if it is factoring it into your grade), because that makes you feel less old.
Best place to report any really gigantic monstrous bugs is at our discord. There you can also have a nice chat with us and become a part of our cult. free breakfast at 9
Changed files in this update