Rec Room UPDATE - the "Say Cheese" edition

The Share Camera enters the digital age!
- New widescreen design with a flashy (badum, tish) built-in menu
- Learn the art of photography with composition guides to line up shots fit for a printed photo, profile picture, or any composition you are going for. Comes in fun shapes like Square, Circle, and Grid... which is totally a shape.
- Zoom! Go up to 2x or out to 0.5x to fit all your friends in the shot and get artistic with it
- More Timer options and on-preview countdown
- Selfie preview is like looking in a mirror, it finally makes sense! (if you somehow prefer the old way, the option's still there)
- In Tripod mode, the menu shows on both sides of the camera. No more setting up a shot and realizing it's facing the wrong way!
- Higher preview resolution and framerate (dependent on device and graphics settings)
- Removed watermarks when sharing natively. Just clean, pristine, HD photos.
- You can print a photo, then share it. Or share it, then print it. Set your profile pic while you're at it. Order does not matter!
- Automatically smile when looking at your camera, or your friend's! (find the option in the Share Camera's settings)
Screen players have a new way of using the Share Camera with lots of new expressive and creative capabilities!
- Hold the camera up like you are taking a real photo
- A perfectly accurate preview of what will be in the shot, no more guessing and checking.
- In Selfie mode, aim to adjust your position in the frame. Aim past the edges to continue rotating. There are a few control settings for selfies so you can find what feels best to you.
- For Mouse and Gamepad, the usual tool menu button switches between aiming the camera and using a cursor on the built-in screen
- And yes, all the above features (new and old) work on Screens too!
Maker Pen Menus
- The tear-off menus now remember where you set them relative to your player and your preferred size.
- They're also now 20% off! (they spawn a fifth smaller than they did previously) ;D Adjust the menu size using the option provided in the top bar of each of these menus.
- In VR, the Maker Pen detached menu is now resizable!
- We've also set up some experiments to test out different Maker Pen tool button layouts and colors. So there's a chance you'll see different versions of the tool menu over the next couple of weeks.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Polished the report, messaging, and mute buttons in the new player profile
- Small moves using the plane handle are now possible!
- Avatars no longer looks crazy when looking at a Set Game State Chip.
- Fixed an issue where opening the people page while changing rooms could break player locomotion.
