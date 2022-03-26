 Skip to content

Wizards update for 26 March 2022

Underdark Vs. Overlight!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch will release at 6PM PST.

New!
  • Added Underdark (Some assets are placeholder)
  • Added Overlight (Some assets are placeholder)
Balance and Changes
  • Spells obtained from using Arcane Vision can now be used immediately.
  • Arcane Vision now has a 2-turn starting cooldown and 4-turn normal cooldown.
  • Temporarily removed the trail effect when a full book bonus is activated.
  • Flying no longer prevents an entity from riding a minion.
  • Spell limit raised to 16
Fixes
  • Fixed issue where Dive would sometimes not teleport you low enough if used above terrain.
  • Fixed mushrooms not detaching from you if you lose your tower from damage.
  • Critters no longer trigger portals.
  • Fixed wrong collision check calculation for Arcane Portal causing you to still be able to place one on top of towered players.
  • Fixed bug where more than one player can get caught by a single Mantrap.
  • Fixed some edge cases with Mantrap and Arcane Portal causing crashes and sometimes continuing to damage whoever was mounted before sinking.
  • Fixed edge case with Water Lord and Arcane Portal causing the game to crash.
  • Fixed player shader effects disappearing while riding a minion.
  • Fixed offset issue with Lightning Rod when the entity it's attached to changes size.
  • Updated Volcano's description to specify how many turns it lasts.
  • Fixed various bugs with player ghosts.

