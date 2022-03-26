Underdark Vs. Overlight!

This patch will release at 6PM PST.
New!
- Added Underdark (Some assets are placeholder)
- Added Overlight (Some assets are placeholder)
Balance and Changes
- Spells obtained from using Arcane Vision can now be used immediately.
- Arcane Vision now has a 2-turn starting cooldown and 4-turn normal cooldown.
- Temporarily removed the trail effect when a full book bonus is activated.
- Flying no longer prevents an entity from riding a minion.
- Spell limit raised to 16
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Dive would sometimes not teleport you low enough if used above terrain.
- Fixed mushrooms not detaching from you if you lose your tower from damage.
- Critters no longer trigger portals.
- Fixed wrong collision check calculation for Arcane Portal causing you to still be able to place one on top of towered players.
- Fixed bug where more than one player can get caught by a single Mantrap.
- Fixed some edge cases with Mantrap and Arcane Portal causing crashes and sometimes continuing to damage whoever was mounted before sinking.
- Fixed edge case with Water Lord and Arcane Portal causing the game to crash.
- Fixed player shader effects disappearing while riding a minion.
- Fixed offset issue with Lightning Rod when the entity it's attached to changes size.
- Updated Volcano's description to specify how many turns it lasts.
- Fixed various bugs with player ghosts.
Changed files in this update