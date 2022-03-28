The Testing Chamber Out NOW!

Hello everyone!

The fourth installment in "The Test Series", The Testing Chamber, is officially released RIGHT NOW!

The Testing Chamber is very similar to The Test Trilogy, however, it's also MUCH more advanced and offers a completely different style of gameplay and choice-making.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1921900/The_Testing_Chamber/

You can find our entire bundle in the link below if you wish to play our other games, and get the absolute BEST deal overall!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13174/Randumb_Studios_Deluxe_Bundle/

Thank you so much for your amazing support! We appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to reading ALL of your comments!

We will be adding every commenter's name into the credits of our upcoming massive project we're working on, and we will be selecting some of you based on your "Secret Words" from previous titles, (Including The Testing Chamber) to be included in the ACTUAL game we're developing as a token of our appreciation for your continued support!

Thank you SO much for everything you do!

We hope you enjoy your experience!