Patch 7 - Pirate Assets , Right Click Menu & More!

Patch 7 is out featuring Right click controls, Fantasy Characters, Hundreds of pirate assets UI scaling and more!
Additions:
-
Right Click Menu
-
Play-mode:
-
Rename (GM only)
-
Assign (GM only)
-
Ping
-
Ruler
-
Build Mode
-
Rename
-
un/Lock
-
Trigger object states (like doors, fires and ship sails)
-
Copy
-
Paste
-
Cut
-
Duplicate
-
Delete
-
Prop Menu
-
Delete Custom Images
-
Delete Prefabs
-
Fantasy Rival Entities (Search Rival in the build tab)
-
Fantasy Characters Entities.
-
Over 300 new Pirate Props including Ships, Forts and Shanty houses!
-
UI Scaling options added in both the settings menu and Keyboard shortcut
F11.
Tweaks:
- Delete key now works in build-mode when hovering over objects.
- Grid distance multiplier logic changed.
- Lights now have intensity and toggle
- Icons have been named and search tagged.
- Many props now spawn at a different scale based on user feedback.
- Locator tweaked so selecting move/scale all now easier.
- Network optimisations
- Removed Server Sub-Menu (now just map menu) Assign now through Right click.
Fixes:
- Cut-out Cube locator handles weren't showing up.
- Game now runs offline.
- Some Door Colliders Fixed.ly when switching maps.
Changed files in this update