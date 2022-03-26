 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 26 March 2022

Patch 7 - Pirate Assets , Right Click Menu & More!

Patch 7 · Build 8442138

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 7 is out featuring Right click controls, Fantasy Characters, Hundreds of pirate assets UI scaling and more!

Additions:

  • Right Click Menu

  • Play-mode:

  • Rename (GM only)

  • Assign (GM only)

  • Ping

  • Ruler

  • Build Mode

  • Rename

  • un/Lock

  • Trigger object states (like doors, fires and ship sails)

  • Copy

  • Paste

  • Cut

  • Duplicate

  • Delete

  • Prop Menu

  • Delete Custom Images

  • Delete Prefabs

  • Fantasy Rival Entities (Search Rival in the build tab)

  • Fantasy Characters Entities.

  • Over 300 new Pirate Props including Ships, Forts and Shanty houses!

  • UI Scaling options added in both the settings menu and Keyboard shortcut F11.

Tweaks:

  • Delete key now works in build-mode when hovering over objects.
  • Grid distance multiplier logic changed.
  • Lights now have intensity and toggle
  • Icons have been named and search tagged.
  • Many props now spawn at a different scale based on user feedback.
  • Locator tweaked so selecting move/scale all now easier.
  • Network optimisations
  • Removed Server Sub-Menu (now just map menu) Assign now through Right click.

Fixes:

  • Cut-out Cube locator handles weren't showing up.
  • Game now runs offline.
  • Some Door Colliders Fixed.ly when switching maps.

