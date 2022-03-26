Hot Fix Patch 0.1.14

BUG FIXES
- The final encounter of mission Dear Estelle gets stuck on the 3rd repeat.
- Some players reported their region control dropping to 3% after being overrun by hordes which locked them out of all but 1 mission. This should no longer happen.
- New game does not reset player's region control if played after another save.
- New game tutorial mission shows incorrect rewards if played after another save.
- Adjusted spawn positions on mission Lost Convoy to prevent mercs from clipping through the ground.
GAME CHANGES
Player's region control can no longer drop below 10%.
All extended tutorial missions can now be played at minimal region control (10%).
Slightly increased region control gain when completing the 3 extended tutorial missions.
NOTE: More balance changes will follow as the region control scaling is sorted out.
Enemy difficulty on mission HWY 24 Horde has been reduced by 50%.
Enemy difficulty on mission Road 17B Horde has been reduced by 30%.
Accessories/Gadgets now show their condition (above the name) when viewed in camp.
Accessories/Gadgets now indicate they can only be equipped on mercs in camp.
Accessories/Gadgets now include the next upgrade condition in card details.
Added a help section to the Camp Survivors screen, explaining Mission Support.
