Dead Grid update for 26 March 2022

Hot Fix Patch 0.1.14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • The final encounter of mission Dear Estelle gets stuck on the 3rd repeat.
  • Some players reported their region control dropping to 3% after being overrun by hordes which locked them out of all but 1 mission. This should no longer happen.
  • New game does not reset player's region control if played after another save.
  • New game tutorial mission shows incorrect rewards if played after another save.
  • Adjusted spawn positions on mission Lost Convoy to prevent mercs from clipping through the ground.

GAME CHANGES

  • Player's region control can no longer drop below 10%.

  • All extended tutorial missions can now be played at minimal region control (10%).

  • Slightly increased region control gain when completing the 3 extended tutorial missions.

  • NOTE: More balance changes will follow as the region control scaling is sorted out.

  • Enemy difficulty on mission HWY 24 Horde has been reduced by 50%.

  • Enemy difficulty on mission Road 17B Horde has been reduced by 30%.

  • Accessories/Gadgets now show their condition (above the name) when viewed in camp.

  • Accessories/Gadgets now indicate they can only be equipped on mercs in camp.

  • Accessories/Gadgets now include the next upgrade condition in card details.

  • Added a help section to the Camp Survivors screen, explaining Mission Support.

