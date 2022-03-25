 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 25 March 2022

Updates for Build 0.7.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8441868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! This build has a lot of substantial updates including:

  • Audio Fragment Puzzles
  • Fixed camera jitter and HUD smoothness
  • Fixed mouse speed in menus
  • Added Ledge mechanic to climb out of water
  • Fixed ladder mechanic
  • Updated drone to be able to scan for evidence, locations, etc
  • Updated scanning to work when drone follows player or when player pilots it
  • Fixed player movement over terrain
  • Added puzzle to unlock smartphones
  • Added support to move objects to find things
  • Added treasure chests with keys
  • Added fingerprint reader support
  • Added Lighthouse area with more evidence
  • Fixed hand animations
  • Started implementing clues for the actual story
  • Added sea life nanodeck animations
  • Fixed how the investigator Notebook works (and updated to save/load data)

There's actually quite a bit more but those are the major ones for now. Not to mention, lots of bug fixes too!

All the best,

Larry J

Changed files in this update

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.