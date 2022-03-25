Updates for Build 0.7.12

Hello there! This build has a lot of substantial updates including:
- Audio Fragment Puzzles
- Fixed camera jitter and HUD smoothness
- Fixed mouse speed in menus
- Added Ledge mechanic to climb out of water
- Fixed ladder mechanic
- Updated drone to be able to scan for evidence, locations, etc
- Updated scanning to work when drone follows player or when player pilots it
- Fixed player movement over terrain
- Added puzzle to unlock smartphones
- Added support to move objects to find things
- Added treasure chests with keys
- Added fingerprint reader support
- Added Lighthouse area with more evidence
- Fixed hand animations
- Started implementing clues for the actual story
- Added sea life nanodeck animations
- Fixed how the investigator Notebook works (and updated to save/load data)
There's actually quite a bit more but those are the major ones for now. Not to mention, lots of bug fixes too!
All the best,
Larry J
