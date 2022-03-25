 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 25 March 2022

More hardcover targets, VRPS walls, Vol Controls, More Scanned bays

1.0.0.64

  • More Scanned Bays
  • Interlake Hill, Back and Big bays
  • Marysville Bays 2,3,4,5,6
  • Volume controls
  • Pressing CTRL while you have an object selected, make it face you
  • New Props
  • Premade IPSC hardcover targets
  • USPSA & IPSC A/C and only A targets
  • IPSC Holy Monkey Swinger
  • new VRPS walls/props
  • Bug Fixes
  • during grouping, if you change modes, target dissappears
  • remove ruler text when switching modes
  • when in activation, pointing to sky generates errors
  • Walk mode keybinding is restored
  • IDPA Section not showing after loading IDPA STG file

