More hardcover targets, VRPS walls, Vol Controls, More Scanned bays

1.0.0.64
- More Scanned Bays
- Interlake Hill, Back and Big bays
- Marysville Bays 2,3,4,5,6
- Volume controls
- Pressing CTRL while you have an object selected, make it face you
- New Props
- Premade IPSC hardcover targets
- USPSA & IPSC A/C and only A targets
- IPSC Holy Monkey Swinger
- new VRPS walls/props
- Bug Fixes
- during grouping, if you change modes, target dissappears
- remove ruler text when switching modes
- when in activation, pointing to sky generates errors
- Walk mode keybinding is restored
- IDPA Section not showing after loading IDPA STG file
Changed files in this update