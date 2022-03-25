 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 25 March 2022

Game Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8441754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash searching text on Mac OS.
  • Fixed holding F to attack sometimes not working.
  • When using the controller to navigate from a container’s slot to a pinned recipe, it will now navigate to the closest pinned recipe instead of navigating to the bottom pinned recipe.
  • Restored the “Prototype” label on the crafting button when you do not have enough ingredients to craft the item. Support was added for this when using a controller.
  • Changed the background art for the equipment slots.
  • Fixed Woodie briefly turning invisible after transforming.
  • Fixed Woodie being unable to hold attack after charging in moose form.
  • Fixed Wolfgang's scaling while riding a Beefalo.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when performing an clicked action.
  • Fixed Lazy Explorer fx when using the Clean Sweeper.
  • Fixed minor animation bugs with survivor feet.
  • Fixed various skins texture bugs.

Note for modders

  • If anyone is using the old hud/death_BG.tex, it had to be moved into the hud2 atlas. Sorry for any inconvenience, but we needed to make room in the primary hud texture.

