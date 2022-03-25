Game Hotfix

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash searching text on Mac OS.
- Fixed holding F to attack sometimes not working.
- When using the controller to navigate from a container’s slot to a pinned recipe, it will now navigate to the closest pinned recipe instead of navigating to the bottom pinned recipe.
- Restored the “Prototype” label on the crafting button when you do not have enough ingredients to craft the item. Support was added for this when using a controller.
- Changed the background art for the equipment slots.
- Fixed Woodie briefly turning invisible after transforming.
- Fixed Woodie being unable to hold attack after charging in moose form.
- Fixed Wolfgang's scaling while riding a Beefalo.
- Fixed a crash that occurs when performing an clicked action.
- Fixed Lazy Explorer fx when using the Clean Sweeper.
- Fixed minor animation bugs with survivor feet.
- Fixed various skins texture bugs.
Note for modders
- If anyone is using the old hud/death_BG.tex, it had to be moved into the hud2 atlas. Sorry for any inconvenience, but we needed to make room in the primary hud texture.
