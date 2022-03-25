 Skip to content

The Lustful Champion update for 25 March 2022

V1.1.4 Bugfixes

V1.1.4
Changed: Save, Load, Auto, Skip options removed when playing "The Calories Game" as saving games mid battle could cause issues.
Changed: Replaced jokes from the "sensitive" language mode during the Azalea path to better suited and milder jokes.
Fixed: Beating Belier in "The Calories Game" wouldn't always unlock all of his CG. If you already beaten Belier, beat him one more time and all the missing CG's from Belier should appear.
Added: Save games will be compatible with soon-to-be added content.

