Weapons
- New Weapon: PP19, high fire rate and precision without the need of attachments
- New Weapon: L86, high stopping power but without the option of infinite mags. Starts with 80 rounds but can be further expanded with attachments.
- AK-74 Decreased vertical and lateral recoil
- TT-33 Decreased vertical recoil
Zombie Bots
- The movement speed is adjusted based on the target resets
- Increased initial health
Abandoned Village
- Collisions improved
- Added zombie spawns
Hangar
- Added zombie spawns
Misc
- Fixed an error that caused weapons to get stuck after reloading
- Added a zombie shield when you spawn that reduces damage temporarily
- Added the option to include a message when reporting a player
- Adjusted blood particles to make them more visible
- Added to the chat the cooldown left to use an extra item
- Increased by 10% the survivor RPG damage in Armageddon Mode
- Added a new defeat text for Armageddon Mode
- Added a new check to disallow players from purchasing skins for weapons they don't own
- Don't show in the killfeed player deaths when Plague Mode ends.
Changed files in this update