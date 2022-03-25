 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 25 March 2022

1.4.0

1.4.0

Build 8441674

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapons

  • New Weapon: PP19, high fire rate and precision without the need of attachments
  • New Weapon: L86, high stopping power but without the option of infinite mags. Starts with 80 rounds but can be further expanded with attachments.
  • AK-74 Decreased vertical and lateral recoil
  • TT-33 Decreased vertical recoil

Zombie Bots

  • The movement speed is adjusted based on the target resets
  • Increased initial health

Abandoned Village

  • Collisions improved
  • Added zombie spawns

Hangar

  • Added zombie spawns

Misc

  • Fixed an error that caused weapons to get stuck after reloading
  • Added a zombie shield when you spawn that reduces damage temporarily
  • Added the option to include a message when reporting a player
  • Adjusted blood particles to make them more visible
  • Added to the chat the cooldown left to use an extra item
  • Increased by 10% the survivor RPG damage in Armageddon Mode
  • Added a new defeat text for Armageddon Mode
  • Added a new check to disallow players from purchasing skins for weapons they don't own
  • Don't show in the killfeed player deaths when Plague Mode ends.

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
