Mall of Mayhem update for 27 March 2022

BloodShed Update

27 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Players,

The next big update for mall of mayhem just dropped, I will list all of the additions and changes below!

Patch Notes for BloodShed Update:

Player:

  1. New jet boot dash ability that replaces the dodge mechanic.
  2. The two slot weapon system has been replaced with a weapon wheel.
  3. You can now use the jet boot dash ability to propel yourself through enemies, killing them instantly.
  4. The abilities are now tied to an ability wheel instead of multiple keybindings with no clear direction of how to use them as they were before this update.
  5. Remapping of abilities and weapons to single keys that work with the weapon and abilities for more intuitive controls.
  6. New exosuit ability, the wrist mounted plasma sword. You can now use a retractable plasma sword mounted on your wrist to kill enemies in the game and pedestrians in mayhem mall, you can also combine this with the new dash ability.
  7. Movement now feels more fluent when using them together such as doing a super hero landing and then entering combat movement.

Story and Quests:

  1. The story and quests now all have in-world objective markers for a more intuitive experience.

Level:

  1. Tutorial has been remade to make the game feel faster to get into and more intuitive, it now is tied directly into the open world itself.
  2. Destructible environments have been added to the game.
  3. The time nexus now has training modules you can complete for a extended but optional tutorial on gameplay mechanics.
  4. Quest boards have been added around mayhem mall that allow you to pickup quests.

UI/UX:

  1. Weapon Wheel has been added.
  2. In-game controls widget for quick access to figuring out what the controls for the game are.
  3. In-world objective markers are now placed inside the objectives of the open world for a more intuitive feel for missions.
  4. Ability Wheel has been added for each ability to be a single input rather than multiude of inputs..

VFX:

  1. New particles have been added for the jetboot dash ability.
  2. New animation has been added for the jet boot dash ability.
  3. New animation has been added for the plasma sword melee combat.
  4. A new retractable plasma sword model has been added to the game for the respective ability.
  5. Pedestrian ragdolls have been improved to have more impulse to their ragdoll effect.
  6. A new slow mo kill effect has been added on certain abilities such as the laser sword when dealing devastating attacks.

SFX:

  1. New Money Pickup Sound effect.
  2. New sound effects for dash jet boot ability.
  3. New energy weapon sound effects have been added for the plasma sword.

Thank you to everyone who has played Mall of Mayhem, I will be sharing more about the updates on my tiktok linked in the games main menu!

