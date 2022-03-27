Hey Players,
The next big update for mall of mayhem just dropped, I will list all of the additions and changes below!
Patch Notes for BloodShed Update:
Player:
- New jet boot dash ability that replaces the dodge mechanic.
- The two slot weapon system has been replaced with a weapon wheel.
- You can now use the jet boot dash ability to propel yourself through enemies, killing them instantly.
- The abilities are now tied to an ability wheel instead of multiple keybindings with no clear direction of how to use them as they were before this update.
- Remapping of abilities and weapons to single keys that work with the weapon and abilities for more intuitive controls.
- New exosuit ability, the wrist mounted plasma sword. You can now use a retractable plasma sword mounted on your wrist to kill enemies in the game and pedestrians in mayhem mall, you can also combine this with the new dash ability.
- Movement now feels more fluent when using them together such as doing a super hero landing and then entering combat movement.
Story and Quests:
- The story and quests now all have in-world objective markers for a more intuitive experience.
Level:
- Tutorial has been remade to make the game feel faster to get into and more intuitive, it now is tied directly into the open world itself.
- Destructible environments have been added to the game.
- The time nexus now has training modules you can complete for a extended but optional tutorial on gameplay mechanics.
- Quest boards have been added around mayhem mall that allow you to pickup quests.
UI/UX:
- Weapon Wheel has been added.
- In-game controls widget for quick access to figuring out what the controls for the game are.
- In-world objective markers are now placed inside the objectives of the open world for a more intuitive feel for missions.
- Ability Wheel has been added for each ability to be a single input rather than multiude of inputs..
VFX:
- New particles have been added for the jetboot dash ability.
- New animation has been added for the jet boot dash ability.
- New animation has been added for the plasma sword melee combat.
- A new retractable plasma sword model has been added to the game for the respective ability.
- Pedestrian ragdolls have been improved to have more impulse to their ragdoll effect.
- A new slow mo kill effect has been added on certain abilities such as the laser sword when dealing devastating attacks.
SFX:
- New Money Pickup Sound effect.
- New sound effects for dash jet boot ability.
- New energy weapon sound effects have been added for the plasma sword.
Thank you to everyone who has played Mall of Mayhem, I will be sharing more about the updates on my tiktok linked in the games main menu!
