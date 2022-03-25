 Skip to content

ArtFormer the Game update for 25 March 2022

update 1.1

Build 8441595

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new tutorial for basic interaction, walk and run, climbing and ladders. Minor dialogue fixes and corrections, visuals optimalisations

Changed files in this update

ArtFormer the Game Content Depot 1144091
  • Loading history…
